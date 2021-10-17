Esther S. Schaeffer (Eberly), 86, of Myerstown, formerly of Ephrata, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday October 15, 2021. She was the widow of the late Paul L. Schaeffer who died in January 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Eberly of Manheim. She retired after working many years for Tyson foods, formally Victor F. Weavers.
In her retirement she enjoyed working with the toddlers at Grandview Heights Christian Academy in Ephrata.
She is survived by four children, Maribeth, wife of Gary Weaver of Elizabethtown, Paul Schaeffer of Dillsburg, Robert, husband of Natalie Schaeffer of Ephrata, David, husband of Suzanne Schaeffer of Myerstown. She was also the loving grandmother to four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She has eight siblings, John, husband of Carol Eberly of Mount Joy, Ella Eberly of Mount Joy, Albert, husband of Betty Eberly of Akron, Bill Eberly pf Mount Joy, Jean Hollinger of Mountville, Donald, husband of Bonnie Eberly of Lancaster, Dorothy Mumper of Milton, and the late Raymond Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 10-11AM at the Mt. Aetna Bible Church, 11 N. Chestnut Street, Mt. Aetna, PA followed by a service at 11:00AM. A graveside service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1:30PM.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »