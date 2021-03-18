Esther Ruth Nissley, 91, of Lewisburg entered into rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Born on July 22, 1929 in Bareville, a daughter of the late Aaron G. Weaver and Lydia (Martin) Weaver. On March 4, 1950, she married Mervin B. Nissley, who passed away on April 25, 2011.
Esther was a homemaker. She loved caring for her children and family. She attended Millmont Mennonite Church. She enjoyed reading, and sending card as part of a cards ministry.
She is survived by 11 children and their spouses; Thelma (Dale) Kennedy of Thurmont, MD, Sharon (Dennis) Harnish of Lititz , Joyce (Ken) Smoker of Atglen, Phyllis (Dave) Becker of Elizabethtown, Marilyn (Delbert) Swartz of Thompsontown, Maurice (Joyce) Nissley of Mifflinburg, Cheryl (Ken) Shaum of Goshen, Indiana, Charles (Sallie) Nissley of Turbotville, Sylvia Beiler of Lewisburg, Gloria (Carl) Reinford of Beavertown, Luella (Dan) Miller of Lewisburg, three sisters, Mabel Hernley of Ephrata, Miriam Swope, Sarasota, FL, Reba Wissler of Lancaster, daughter-in-law, Marian (Dale) Wenger of Columbiana, Ohio, 29 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was one son, Milford Nissley on Nov. 11, 1995, son-in-law, Bill Miller on March 16, 1997, three brothers, Harlan, Luke and Paul Weaver, two sisters, Anna Keperling, Laura Carpenter, 2 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday and on Saturday March 20, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Millmont Mennonite Church. The funeral will be conducted at 10:30 AM, with Pastor's Jonathan Schmidt, Lewis Hoover, and Nathaniel Reiff officiating. Wearing a mask is required. Interment will be in the Millmont Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be sent to Christian Aid Ministries, 2412 Division Highway, Ephrata PA, 17522, Millmont Mennonite Church, 1250 Millmont Road, Millmont, PA 17845.
The family would like to thank the staff at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for the wonderful care she received for the past 14 years.
To share in Esther‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.