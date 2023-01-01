Esther Root, of Lititz, and formerly of Strasburg, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 one day before the anniversary of the death of her son, Terry Root, who passed 54 years ago. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Root who died July 21, 2022. Esther was born July 29, 1933 in Rawlinsville, PA, to the late Adam Lewis and Ella Mae (Douts) Winters.
Esther was a loving mother to her two sons, Timothy Root (Reta MacMackin-Root) of Key West, FL, Troy W. Root of Queens, NY; a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Jennifer (Root) Russell (David Kitch) of Mountville, Jill Root of Lancaster and their mother Linda Hoover Root and Gerisue Root of Key West, FL and her mother Reta MacMackin-Root. She was a dedicated and proud great grandmother to Jordan Russell of Conestoga, Madison Russell of Mountville and Caleb and Ava Hutchinson of Lancaster.
Esther was an amazing cook and baker and she always made the special foods and treats that the family enjoyed so much. While Walter, (Pap), was taking the children and grandchildren to their various sports, Esther would be in the kitchen cooking an amazing meal for their return. Her love of God and family never wavered thru good times and bad. Esther and Walter were married for 68 years.
They met at RCA where they worked making some of the first color television parts. They were married in Rawlinsville at the Methodist church on November 11, 1953. Their wedding was delayed by one day by one of the worst snow storms in Lancaster history for that early date. Esther was a stay-at-home Mom for many years until the family moved into their first home in Lancaster city. For three years Esther stayed by her son Terry's side while he battled Leukemia. Terry succumbed to his illness at ten years of age. The loss of Terry shaped her life in many aspects. Esther worked at the USPS until the family moved to Strasburg where she began her career at the Strasburg National Bank. She remained there for 25 years. Esther and Walter were very active and in involved in their granddaughters' lives and took them on numerous road trips every summer. After retirement, the couple made annual trips with friends to Myrtle Beach, SC. Esther and Walter were avid pinochle players and played monthly, hosting card parties for friends. They were devoted members of Pearl Street United Methodist Church for 61 years. Esther's favorite pastime was watching sports with her favorites being baseball and football.
Esther is survived by her sister, Mary Elizabeth and she is preceded in death by siblings Anna, George Kenneth, Glenn, Albert Thomas, Paul and Wayne.
Funeral Services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2:00PM. A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Rawlinsville United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
