Esther Rodriguez, 70, formerly of Ephrata, PA and New York, NY, passed away at home in New Holland, PA on Monday, December 6, 2021.
She was the loving wife of the late Luis M. Rodriguez, Sr. and daughter of the late Gabriel and Virgilia (Mercado) Bonefont.
She attended the Worship Center in Leola, PA and was a longtime customer service representative at Redner’s Market in Ephrata before retiring in 2010.
Esther was active in the Adult Day Services of Garden Spot Village in New Holland and enjoyed playing games, especially the Trouble board game and Atari video games.
Esther will be lovingly missed by her four children: Michelle, wife of Eric Stuart, Millie Rodriguez, Mia, wife of Bruce Craft, and Luis M. Rodriguez, Jr., husband of Erica Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; five siblings: Sarah Otero, Francisco Bonefont, Sr., Carmello Bonefont, Annarosa Bonefont, and Virgilia Bonefont; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
