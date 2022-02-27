Esther Renneberg, 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, PA. Preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Naomi (Sauder) Martin and brother Eugene Martin. Also surviving are her daughters Karen M. Stotz, Constance Murphy, Christine, wife of Jonathan Liard, Natalie, wife of Douglas Miller, and Cathleen, wife of Chad Palmer; her brothers, Sanford, husband of Jean Martin, John, husband of Janey Martin; her sisters Ruth Velazquez, Elizabeth, wife of the late Marlin Horst, Elaine, wife of Elvin Martin; 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Esther was retired from her work in retail and over twenty years of car sales. She was recognized for being the first female car salesperson of her time in Lancaster County. She enjoyed going to the beach, attending bazaars, craft shows, and family gatherings. She loved reading, puzzles, playing trivia, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A service will be held at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Esther's favorite charity for children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org