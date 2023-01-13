Esther R. Lapp, 73, of 599 E. Rosebud Road, Myerstown, entered into rest Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Andrew B. and Katie Yoder Peachey. She was the wife of Isaac B. Lapp with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage.
A homemaker, Esther was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Benuel Jay married to Susie Stoltzfus Lapp, Myerstown; a daughter, Katie Ann married to Aaron King, Myerstown; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; 3 siblings, Naomi married to Benuel Smoker, Myerstown, Arie married to David Beiler, New Holland, Omar married to Rebecca Peachey, Myerstown. She was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Amanda Lapp; sisters, Ruth Stoltzfus, Sadie Peachey.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1 PM with interment following in Northside Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
