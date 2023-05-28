Esther R. "Babe" Dellinger passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Born in Fulton Township, PA to Bill E. Sr. and Alice Jane (Sprout) on November 11, 1936.
She is survived by her children, Joe Dellinger, Jr., Malinda Smith, companion of Earl Nolt, Cynthia Deist, (Robert, deceased), and Thomas Dellinger, sister E. Jane Wright.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph S. Dellinger, Sr. in 2008, son John Dellinger, grandsons Douglas Dellinger and Robert Deist II, brother Bill "Junior" and sister Shirley Muckel, son-in-law Anthony "Tony" Davis.
Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Wendy Goshert (John Sr.), Gretchen Dellinger, Rebecca Deist Hoover (Matt), and Jonathan Smith; 4 great grandchildren, Cheyenne Goshert, Janelle Goshert, John Goshert, Jr., and James Deist Hoover, numerous nieces, and nephews. She will also be missed by her dear furry companion Maxie.
Her finesse in life was her compassion and fortitude spending many years as an LPN/RN working at Lancaster General Hospital, The County Home, Lancashire Nursing Home, and Visiting Nurses Home Care as a private duty nurse.
She enjoyed entertaining family and friends with huge batches of her cooking and baking. Her potato salad and "from scratch" pot pie will sorely be missed. Another of her passions was her wood pile! If she didn't answer the phone when we called, she was usually out chopping and stacking the wood.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at New Holland Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St., New Holland, PA from 2-4 pm, with Pastor Ray Voran officiating. There will be a time for fellowship and refreshments following the service. Interment will be private.
