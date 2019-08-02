Esther P. Weiler, 87, formerly of Myerstown, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata. She was the wife of the late Ivan M. Weiler. She was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on June 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Milo and Anna Seibel Lehman. Esther was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by children: Mary L. married to Ivan W. Hoover of Ephrata; Allen L. married to May Jane Martin Weiler of Myerstown; Glenn L. married to Eva Jane Stauffer Weiler of Wolcott, NY; Eugene L. married to Mabel M. Stauffer Weiler of Myerstown; Alta L. married to Darryl L. Weaver of Fredericksburg; Lester L. married Cheryl A. Nolt Weiler of Pickle Lake, ON; Ella L. married to Bruce R. Sensenig of Lebanon; Anna L. married to Jay Lloyd Sensenig of Rutledge, MO; Willis L. married to Rosanne M. Martin Weiler of Myerstown; 62 grandchildren; 155 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Emma J. Huber of Manheim; brother-in-law, Luke B. Kurtz of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by grandson, Bruce L. Sensenig; six sisters, Edna M. Lentz, Lillian R. Kurtz, Anna Mary Ressler, Eleanor B. Horst, Irene S. Lehman and Margaret S. Lehman; sister-in-law, Alta M. Lehman; four brothers-in-law, Isaac Lentz, Elmer R. Ressler, Paul M. Horst and Phares K. Huber.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.