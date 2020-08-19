Esther P. (Probst) Morris, 94, of Willow Street, PA passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Drumore, PA she was the daughter of the late Elva R. (Graybill) and Elmer E. Probst. She was the loving wife to the late Lewis L. "Pete" Morris who passed in 1996.
Esther was a loving wife, sister and aunt. She was a member of Grace Church Lancaster for over 49 years. She was an Assistant Watchmaker at Hamilton Watch of Lancaster and retired after 38 years of service. Esther loved to collect ladies head vases and Mickey Mouse memorabilia. You would often find her at public sales or garage sales hunting items for her collections. She enjoyed gardening and you could often find her soaking in the sun near her flower gardens. She enjoyed reflexology and sharing her knowledge with her family. Esther had a unique personality. She loved to laugh and cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her siblings: Kenneth Probst husband of Evelyn of Drumore, Shirley Esbenshade, wife of Wilmer of Manheim, John Probst, companion of Linda Sabo of Peach Bottom and Jacqueline Miller, wife of David of Drumore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Eugene Probst, Janet Hohenwarter, Francis Probst, Elsie McComsey, Roy Probst, and Donald Probst; her companion Joe Gerstl, and her beloved dogs, GiGi and Chloe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church Lancaster, 911 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
