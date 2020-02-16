Esther Nolt Kreider, 87, passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland where she had been a resident for the past year. Born in Earl Township on February 5, 1933, Esther was the daughter of the late Samuel O. and Anna Martin Nolt. One of eight children, Esther grew up in a conservative Mennonite home, but soon after her marriage and move to a beautiful farm in Gap, she traded her "plain" for "fancy". She was known for always looking very stylish and for her fondness of all things sparkly.
Esther was the wife of her beloved Jacob L Kreider, who passed away in 2016. They had recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Esther was not only a farm wife for 50 years, but had also worked as an Amish Country tour guide, however she was mostly known for her 24 years spent as a waitress at Good 'N Plenty Restaurant in Smoketown.
Family was very important to Esther, especially her five sisters. They spent hours on the phone together, planned memorable family gatherings, and were wonderful examples to those of us lucky enough to have known them. She was also a dedicated grandmother and great-grandmother, making sure there was plenty of ice cream and fun to go around.
Without question, Esther was a social butterfly and she loved to keep things light and fun. She was always ready with a smile and an easy laugh. Esther loved reading, playing her piano, doing puzzles, watching the hummingbirds at her feeder, and taking long walks, often with hands clasped behind her back. Esther and Jake also loved to travel, taking several memorable cruises with dear friends and family. Esther treasured their winters in Sarasota, FL, enjoying time with friends playing shuffleboard, cards and taking walks on Siesta Key Beach. Esther also loved music, and almost always had it playing wherever she was. She "had a song for every occasion" and often made up little tunes to entertain her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Esther was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola. She is survived by a son, Barry L. Kreider, Paradise and a daughter, Jacqueline B Nelson, wife of Donald J. Nelson, Ephrata, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, PA 17540. Private interment will be in Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will take place at Forest Hills Mennonite Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 AM.
