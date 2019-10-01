Esther N. Reiff, 74, of Leola, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in West Earl Township, to the late John Jacob and Emma (Nolt) Reiff.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Esther was previously employed by Sharp Shopper in Leola and also a self-employed cleaning person for many years.
Esther is survived by a brother, Harvey, husband of Verna (Weaver) of Rudd, IA and two sisters, Alta, wife of Ephraim Oberholtzer of Ephrata and Emma, wife of Lloyd Zimmerman, who entered into rest on Sunday morning, September 29th.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Norman Reiff.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 PM at the residence of James R. Zimmerman, 53 Balmertown Road, Leola. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Minister James Reiff officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
