Esther N. Burkholder, 93, of 183 Forest Hill Rd., Leola passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at her home. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel R. and Anna Mary S. (Nolt) Burkholder. A homemaker, she was a member of the Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Esther is survived by two siblings, Sarah N. wife of the late John Z. Brubacher, Leola, Elmer N. husband of Mary H. (Martin) Burkholder, Leola. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: 3 brothers, Ivan N., Leroy N., and Willis N. Burkholder; 4 sisters, Martha N., Anna Mary N., Elsie N. Burkholder, and Katie N. Zimmerman; and a stillborn brother.
She was followed in death by her brother, Paul N. Burkholder on the morning of February 18, 2023.
The viewing will be at the late home on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be at the late home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 1:15 pm with further services at 2 pm at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. Furman's Leola
