We are heartbroken to announce the death our mother, grandmother, life force and dearest of friends, Esther McCarty Stacy after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with her children by her side and surrounded in love by her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who will miss her beyond measure. Esther was three days shy of her 95th birthday.
Nan, or Sis as she was known to her loved ones, lived life to the fullest. " If it feels good, do it, if it tastes good, eat it," she would say. And she did! She was game for anything, and everyone was welcomed into her home. She treasured the simplest things in life, finding joy in everyday tasks and most especially in spending time with people she loved, old and new. Her favorite saying, "It is what it is", perfectly summed up her life philosophy: stop waiting for Godot' and enjoy what's in front of you now.
Born Esther Isabelle Storms in Easton, PA, she regaled us with fun stories of her life's adventures, moving to Los Angeles at 18 where she dated a tennis pro and dined with a mob underboss (it was discovered later), who thought it was hysterical that she always chose to drink milk in place of wine with her spaghetti. One of her most vivid memories was seeing the Northern Lights from her backyard as a young girl she was in awe of Mother nature and all God's creations. She visited all 50 states, Canada, and several European countries and stayed in touch with her closest high school girlfriends throughout her life. She worked at Bell Telephone and the School District of Lancaster.
Esther was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Edward McCarty, daughter Carol Ann (McCarty) Bender, and husband of seven years, Allan Stacy. She is survived by daughters Patrice and Trudy, son Thomas, sons-in-law Michael Hoenninger, John Bender and John Wonder, daughter-in-law Jennifer (Kirchner) McCarty, grandchildren Tristan, Peyton, Nevin, Danielle, Michelle, Andrew, Alex, Braden and Lily, great-grandchildren Hannah and Jack, and grandson-in-law John LoCicero.
Nothing brought Esther more joy than knowing her children were happy and safe. She loved each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly, and each loved spending time with her in their own way. She relished time with family and friends sharing meals and endless laughs, and heartily enjoyed cheeky humor and sharp wit. She was a foodie, savoring every bite and particularly coveted wet walnut sundaes, Maryland Blue crabs, and authentic' Philadelphia tomato pie. Esther collected miniature decorative birdhouses and loved scenic drives, serendipitous adventures, cheering the Eagles to victory, showing appreciation to all who helped her, and hosting infamous themed Christmases with extended family. Her favorite flowers were daisies - "fresh as a daisy".
Esther's legacy of selflessness and generosity continues. She chose to donate her body to medical science with the hope that anything learned may help improve or save lives for other families. We are comforted in our loss of this amazing woman by her final and most precious gift. A private family gathering will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be made to Celebration 4 Life (www.c4life.org), to benefit children with cancer at Camp Can-Do. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com