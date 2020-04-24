Esther Marie Obermeier, age 86, formerly of Willow Street, PA died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Conestoga View. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Obermeier who died March 16, 2007. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Anna Mae Miller Graver, Sr.
Esther had been employed as an inspector for 29 years for the former R.C.A. Company.
She loved riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG).
She is survived by 4 nieces: Wanda Aument, Penny (Mark) Trimble, Tracy (Guy) Halderman, Andrea (Russel) Isenhour; 3 nephews: Randy (Cindy) Graver, Mike Obermeier, Joey (Anne) Obermeier; and a brother, Horace (Ruby) Graver, Jr.
Services will be at the convenience of the family with Inurnment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA.
