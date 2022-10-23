Esther Mae Wise, 75, of Reading, formerly of Reinholds, passed away peacefully in her sleep early on October 19,2022. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Anna Mary (Groff) Wise.
Surviving Esther are three sisters, Ruth Ann Horning, Sara Jane Moyer (Harold), Doris Jean Kardos (Glenn), and two brothers: Paul Eugene (Brenda) and James Lamar (Linda), and a sister-in-law Mary Ann Wise. She was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Ray Wise and a brother-in-law, Harvey W. Horning.
In younger days, Esther embroidered many quilts. She enjoyed baking, going for walks, and reading, especially her Bible.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Martindale Mennonite Church Cemetery. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.
