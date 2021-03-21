Esther Mae (Weaver) Beck, 76, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lester Earl Beck, Sr., sister, Doris Weaver and son, Ronald Beck.
Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn (Dennis) Weaver. Esther graduated from Elizabethtown High School and worked for Goodwill in various positions.
She is survived by her children: Sherri Theal, Glenn Beck, Donald Beck, April Beck, Robin Stahl; foster mother, Barbara Heistand, grandchildren: Autumn Ginder, Destiny Ginder, Kylie Stahl, Eliza Stahl and Mark Ortiz, one great-grandson, and siblings: Paul Weaver, June Landis.
To send a condolence please visit Esther's Memorial Page at: CremationPA.com
