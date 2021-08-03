Esther Mae (Troxel) Zimmerman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at Lincoln Christian Home on Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Norman and Hettie (Shirk) Troxel.
On May 15, 1955, she married Walter M. Zimmerman who preceded her in death November 18, 2013.
Esther was a longtime member at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, and winter trips to Florida. She was known for her generosity and love of family.
Esther is survived by five children, Walter, Jr., husband of Marlene (Kreider) Zimmerman, Dennis, husband of Julie (Snyder) Zimmerman, Carl, husband of Martha (Hoover) Zimmerman, Barry Zimmerman, Cindy, wife of Brian Holden; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Ivan and Walter and two sisters, Ruth and Mary.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dustin Martin officiating. Interment will be private in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
