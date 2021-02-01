Esther Mae Leinbach, 79, of 959 Reading Road, East Earl, died at her home on January 31, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Samuel O. and Mary (Zimmerman) Weaver. She was married 58 years on November 13 to Levi M. Leinbach.
Esther was a homemaker and a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving in addition to her husband are 12 children, Alma (Raymond) Burkholder of Withee, WI, Lawrence (Erma Ringler) Leinbach of East Earl, Verna Leinbach at home, Norma (Warren) Martin of Leola, John Leinbach at home, Samuel (Katie Zimmerman) Leinbach of Thorp, WI, Elisabeth (Edward) Zimmerman of Owen, WI, Katie (John I.) Zimmerman of East Earl, Levi, Jr. (Norma Martin) Leinbach of East Earl, Esther Mae (Marlin) Zimmerman of East Earl, Laura (Lavern) Zimmerman of Hopkinsville, KY, and Marvin (Laurann Newswanger) Leinbach of East Earl; 83 grandchildren; 64 great grandchildren; five brothers, Ivan Weaver of New Holland, John Weaver of East Earl, Christian Weaver of Leola, Samuel Weaver of Ephrata, and Aaron Weaver of Penn Yan, NY; and two sisters, Anna Mary Fox of Reinholds, and Margaret Fox of Ephrata.
Preceding her in death are two sons, Wayne and Christian Leinbach; a granddaughter; and two sisters, Sarah Martin and Susie Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9:30am at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church with the Bishop Elam Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the late home. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »