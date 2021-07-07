Esther Mae Koser, 92, of E. Petersburg died peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hospice in Mount Joy. She was the widow of Carl R. Koser, who died in 1988 and the daughter of Elmer R. Groff and Ella Nora Burkhart Groff.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, Esther found joy in family, cooking, sewing and travel.
She is survived by four children, Gary Koser husband of Patricia of Holtwood, Carroll Maxey wife of Philip of E. Petersburg, Kathy Benner wife of Glenn of Leola, and Dale Koser husband of Barbara of Willow Street. Four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Esther was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Ruth Groff in 2006.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care, Visiting Angels, and especially her care giver Iris Hernandez for their compassionate help and care.
A brief graveside service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery Greenfield Drive Lancaster PA.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to Alzheimer's Assoc. 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL. 17, Chicago IL 60601
Services have been entrusted to DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St. Condolences may be made on their website:
www.DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097