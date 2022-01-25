Esther M. Zimmerman, 80, of Lincoln Christian Home, formerly of New Holland, entered into rest on Saturday, January 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born in East Earl, Lancaster County, to the late Paul B. Nolt and Lydia Ann (Martin) Nolt. She was the wife of Edwin H. Zimmerman with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
She was a homemaker and a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).
In addition to her husband Edwin, she is survived by five children, Mervin, husband of Mildred (Kilmer) Zimmerman of Fortuna, MO, Wilmer Zimmerman of New Holland, Edwin, Jr., husband of Joyce (Horst) Zimmerman of East Earl, Ruth Ann, wife of Jeffrey S. Burkholder of Ephrata, Erla Mae, wife of David L. Seibel of New Holland; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Irwin M., husband of Lena Mae Nolt, Norman M., husband of Lena S. Nolt; four sisters, Verna N., widow of John Shirk, Almetta, wife of Ervin M. Sensenig, Suetta, widow of Paul Garman, Ella Mae, wife of Ervin Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Florence Nolt and a brother-in-law, Harvey Hoover.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Roger Zimmerman; a great-granddaughter, Jenalyn Zimmerman; a brother, Raymond Nolt and two sisters, Anna Mary Reiff and Martha Hoover.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, 9:00 AM at the Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes with further services at 9:30 AM from Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
