Esther M. Schneider, 96, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community (QPRC) after a long life well-lived.
She was born on September 19, 1923 in Providence Township to the late Charles G. and Lillie (Miller) Frick. She was the loving wife of 56 years of the late Lloyd L. Schneider until his passing in 1998.
Esther was one of the sweetest and kindest ladies to ever grace this Earth. Everyone who knew her just loved her, and she will be sorely missed.
She was a lifelong member of the New Providence Church of God and taught Sunday school there for many years. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart.
Esther was a member of the Robert Fulton Chapter of Eastern Star and volunteered at the Solanco Food Bank for 9 years. Her hobbies were sewing and reading, and she enjoyed taking daily walks. She had several jobs in her life, including working at Tidy Products in Quarryville during WWII, being a waitress for her sister-in-law, Nora, at the Dutch Dell Restaurant near Truce, and working for her brother, Charlie, at Frickie's Store in New Providence. However, the greatest job she ever had, and the one she excelled at the most, was being a wonderful mother and "Gram" to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
"Peg" (a nickname given to her in her youth by her two future sisters-in-law Francy Rush and Essy Frick) was always proud of the fact that she never missed a day of school until her senior year due to a ruptured appendix. Her dedication to school meant walking five miles each way to Quarryville High School from her home on Mt. Airy Road, no matter the season or weather. She graduated from Quarryville High School in 1940 at age 16. She was such a good student that she was allowed to skip a grade by her teacher, Mr. Herr, while she was at Mt. Airy School House. She was even given the opportunity to help with teaching the other students on occasion.
Esther had many friends in her life, including a group of lifelong friends from high school. Once a month, "The Lunch Bunch," as they called themselves, would get together. They continued to meet well into their 70s and 80s and shared many good meals and even better memories. This group included her best friend, Helen Campbell, of Lititz.
She is survived by her three children: Fred (Edna) Schneider of New Providence, Dennis (Patti) Schneider of Quarryville, and Brenda Schneider of Quarryville, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by 2 brothers: Paul Frick of Willow Street and David (Sandy) Frick of Zanesville, Indiana; sister-in-law Frances Rush of Quarryville, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 5 brothers: Robert, Charles, Walter, Richard, and Ivan Frick; and a sister, Lillian Raihl.
Esther's family would like to thank QPRC for the wonderful care she received there over the years and the kindness shown to her by the entire staff.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lillie J. Frick Endowment Fund at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit