Esther M. Schneider

Please join us for a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Esther Schneider, who passed away on July 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the service could not be held at that time.
The service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA with the Reverend Dwight Lefever officiating. Family will meet with friends following the service. All family and friends are strongly urged to wear masks while attending.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
Plant a tree in memory of Esther Schneider
A living tribute »
A living tribute »