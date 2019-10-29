Esther M. Neyer, age 87, formerly of Mount Joy, Brethren Village, Lititz, and most recently the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, went to her heavenly reward to meet her Savior on October, 27, 2019, at the Masonic Village. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the youngest daughter of the Late Rev. Christian H. and Mae Eshelman Moyer. She was married 59 years to her husband, William P. Neyer Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015. She will be deeply missed by her family, a son, Bruce, husband of Teresa Urey Neyer, Elizabethtown; a son, Kevin, husband of Stephanie Ream Neyer, Lititz; three grandsons, Bryan, Brent and Justin and four great grandchildren, Ava Mae, Gayden William, Madelyn Carrie, and Malachi Justin. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jacob and Claude Moyer and one sister, Ruth Moyer Brubaker.
In 1950, Esther graduated from Elizabethtown High School, being involved in music, library and other class activities. After graduating from Messiah Junior College, Grantham, PA in 1952, she went on to continue her music interests and completed her B.A. degree in Elementary Education and graduated in 1954 from Goshen College, Goshen IN. In 1954, she was employed in the Elizabethtown Area School District, being the last teacher at Risser's One-Room School on the Manheim Road. After two years, the District consolidated, and she taught in the Fairview Elementary School. Later, she did substitute teaching for 12 years in the Elizabethtown Area and Donegal School Districts.
In earlier years, Esther participated in various activities of church work in the Brethren in Christ Churches. Later years, she served as choir director in the Grace Brethren Church as well as St. Paul's United Methodist, both in Elizabethtown.
Being passionate about music, she was involved in various concert touring groups while in college, including the Messiah Ladies' College Quartet, and the Motet Singers. Later she sang with the Lancaster Choral Singers, Musica Sacra of Lancaster and Hershey Community Chorus, as well as participating as soloist for weddings and church services in the area.
As a homemaker, Esther enjoyed cooking and wrote the Cookbook, "Cooking with Esther'', which included favorite family recipes. Esther and her husband, Bill were avid antique dealers and collectors, trading as "Birchland Antiques". They exhibited in New England and local antique shows for more than 40 years, specializing in 18th and 19th century hearth items, country antiques and collector's woodworking tools. Together they were involved in publishing a pictorial mail order catalog for collectors of antique tools, which circulated to customers nationwide. Also, Esther initiated a wholesale craft mail order business, primarily selling candles, rugs and accessories to craft shops across the country.
Esther's spiritual passion was to lead and teach the Word of God in Bible Study Groups in private homes. She felt that this was a "calling" and enjoyed doing this for close to 20 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Grace Brethren Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, where the family will greet guests following the service. Private interment will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to a mission organization in Esther's memory. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com