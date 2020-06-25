Esther M. (McClune) Hackman, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born Esther Louise McClune on July 24, 1929, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Violet (Barrett) McClune.
A 1947 graduate of J.P. McCaskey high school, Esther is widely remembered as one of the McCaskey Girls (cheerleaders) following World War II and was Lancaster City's first Halloween Queen in the fall of 1946. An employee of the Lancaster Newspaper in the late 1940s, she married her high school sweetheart, the late Jack R. Gunzenhauser, Sr., in 1950 and raised three boys, all of whom graduated from Hempfield High School in the early 1970s. Esther's interests centered on her family life and many long-standing friends, with weekly get-togethers with her mother Violet, sisters Catherine and Ellen, brothers Robert and Abram, and all their children. She was always quick to prepare a delicious traditional Lancaster meal for everyone and especially enjoyed making many dozens of chocolate chip and "sand-tart" cookies each Christmas season and sharing these with friends and family.
Esther was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church where she raised her children in awareness of God's presence and love. In 1976, Esther was re-married to the late Harry E. Hackman of Willow Street and enjoyed nearly 35 years of blissful life with him, sharing joy with new family members and the blessings of a new home that she built near West Willow. After retiring as a long-time employee from Kay-Dee Tools, Esther pursued her interests in genealogy, writing booklets on the histories of the Gunzenhauser, McClune, and Barrett family lines. Those who know Esther will remember her as a beautiful woman who was fierce in her kind determination to do what she believed was right, a mother who was devoted to every need of her three sons, and a woman who passionately related the stories of her family which she captured in her booklets and frequent letters to the Lancaster Newspaper.
Esther is survived by her three adoring sons, Jack R. Gunzenhauser, Jr. (married to Joanne K. Gunzenhauser) of Columbia, Stephen M. Gunzenhauser (married to Ann Hoagland) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and Jeffrey D. Gunzenhauser (married to Dianna Chooljian) of Los Angeles, CA. Also surviving are nine beloved adult grandchildren: Hope Eshleman, Becky Wood, Robert G., Radford G., Jack G. III, Christina G., Callie G., Todd G. and Katie G., as well as six great-grandchildren (Zachery E., Michael E., Joshua E., Chloe E., Bethany Harris and Kirsten W.) and one great-great-granddaughter (Catherine H.).
A date and time for a memorial service to commemorate Esther's extraordinary life will be shared soon with family and friends so that together we can celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the J.P. McCaskey High School at https://www.donorschoose.org/school/j-p-mccaskey-high-school/66304?teachers=true or to the Willow Street United Church of Christ by contacting the church at (717) 464-3462 or www.office@wsucc.com. Please indicate "in memory of Esther McClune Hackman".
