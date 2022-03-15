Esther M. Martin, 84, of Millersville, PA, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, and Meyersdale, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center, Mount Joy. Born in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Martin) and Irvin Horst. She was the wife of Elvin L. Martin to whom she was married on June 1, 1957.
Esther is survived by her husband, Elvin, and a daughter, Heidi Walker (Brian), of Millersville; six grandchildren, Carrie Kurtz (Charles III), of Wrightsville, Alaina Kirsch (Jordan), of New Cumberland, Matthew Walker, of Harrisburg, Ryan, Meagan, and Mackenzie Walker of Millersville; three sisters, Arlene Horst, Orpha Martin (Darrel), and Mary Jane Martin (James). Esther was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, Roy, and Ralph Horst.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee at 21 South 12th Street, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit, www.spencefuneralservices.com