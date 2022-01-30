Esther M. Hicks, 95, of Brethren Village in Lititz, passed away January 25, 2022. She was born in Paradise Township on January 26, 1926, daughter of the late Park and Marion Mowrer. She was the wife of Richard Hicks until his passing in January of 2021.
She grew up in Paradise Township and graduated from the former Paradise High School in 1945. On September 6, 1947, she married her high school classmate and best friend, Richard Hicks. They shared over 73 years together. Esther lived in Lancaster County and attended Calvary Church until 1993. During her stay in the county, she spent most of her time as a homemaker. When her children left home, she worked for several businesses around Lancaster. In 1993 she and her husband moved to Charlestown, MD to spend their retirement years along the upper Chesapeake Bay. While there, she was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. In 2013 she and Richard returned to Lancaster.
Esther found time to take up some great hobbies such as oil painting, needle work, and crafts of her own. She loved to travel.
She is survived by her sons: Darryl Hicks and his partner, Mary Ellen O’Connor of Strasburg, Jeffrey Hicks and his wife, Debra Hicks of Rohrerstown, Brian Hicks and his wife, Donna Hicks of Lititz, and Craig Hicks and his wife, Jane Hicks of New Holland; 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in the Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther’s name may be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
