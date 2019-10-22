Esther M. Greiner, 89, passed away at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elmer A. Greiner Sr. and Elizabeth (Lesher) Greiner. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Greiner) Mitchell and a brother, Elmer A. Greiner Jr.
She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Esther retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and was a member of the American Business Women's Association for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, putting puzzles together, and word searches. Esther was a proud volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 30 years.
She is survived by a niece, Debra (Mitchell) Rowe, a nephew, Michael Mitchell and several great-nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11:00 AM. Friends may greet the family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home from 6-8 PM and again on Saturday at 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1085-B Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
