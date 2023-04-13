Esther M. Goetz, 79, of Lancaster Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Hamilton Arms Center. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Harvey A. and Gladys M. (Rife) Houck. Esther was the wife of the late James H. Goetz, Jr.
After her children had grown, Esther worked for years at local flea markets, a plastics manufacturing company, and a senior living community. She enjoyed playing BINGO, and watching NASCAR, football and baseball. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 sons and a daughter: Ronald Houck (spouse Deborah Houck) of Quarryville, Sandra (Yoder) Burkhart (spouse Michael Burkhart) of Lancaster Township, Gary Yoder (spouse Sherri Yoder) of Valdosta, GA, and Troy Yoder (spouse Tonette Yoder) of Camanche, IA, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Beulah Savage of Stillwater, Paul Houck of New Holland, and Wanda Rohrer of Myerstown. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Violet Yellets, Loretta Lowenthal, Betty Beiler, and Gladys Hossler.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA with Pastor Tom Hubbard officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those desiring to send contributions in Esther's memory instead do an act of kindness for others.