Esther M. Bucher, 79, of Holtwood, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Lancaster to the late Jacob and Emma Morrison. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alan Bucher.
Esther is survived by her beloved children, Wendy McCullough and her life partner, Natalie Koh, and Jeff McCullough and his wife, Cheryl McCullough; her grandchildren, Jeremy McCullough, Alex Winder, Breanna McCullough and Nicole McCullough; her siblings, Lily Rineer, Cathy Rineer, and Earl Morrison; and her four great-grandchildren.
Esther loved her family deeply and spending time with her family was the highlight of her life. She was an avid gardener and her flower beds are a testament to her green thumb.
She retired from Kerr Glass after many years of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org.
