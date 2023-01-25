Esther M. (Bowman) Horst, 102, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Landis Homes.
She was born in Brecknock Township to the late Noah G. and Lizzie (Sauder) Bowman and was the wife of the late Leroy D. Horst who passed away in 2007.
She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Ephrata. She volunteered with Meals On Wheels and enjoyed gardening and quilting.
Esther is survived by 7 children, Edith F., wife of Jay L. Sauder, Elsie M. Horst, Janet B., wife of Roy Z. Martin, Judy B., wife of Glenn M. Hoover, Karen S., wife of Donald R. Weber, Mary Jane, wife of Ray L. Martin, Christine, wife of Jay L. Good; daughter-in-law, Ruth (Zimmerman) Horst; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Fry; and brother-in-law, Lester Groff.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Richard L. Horst and Edwin R. Horst; 2 daughters, Doris J. Gerber and Florence Horst.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm at the Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Jay Reiff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.