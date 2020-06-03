Esther Lillian Hubbard

Esther Lillian (Simpson) Hubbard, 78, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
She was born in Delaware County to the late Jacob W. and Marion (Mahla) Simpson and was the wife of Ed.D. James W. Hubbard, Lt. Cmdr. USCGR with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.
She attended Grace Fellowship Church in Unionville. She was a graduate of Media High School and attended West Chester State Teachers College.
Esther was a sweet and godly woman who devoted her life to loving the Lord Jesus Christ, and to loving her family. Her continual gratitude, gracious listening, words of counsel and encouragement, and tireless prayers have been an immeasurable gift to her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and playing hymns on her piano. Esther volunteered at Chester County Women's Services in Kennett Square. With eagerness, her family arises and calls her blessed.
In addition to her husband, Esther is survived by a son, Mark W., husband of Yvonne L. (Martin) Hubbard of Lancaster, two daughters, Laurie A., wife of Steven C. Ward of Stevens, and Lois B., wife of LTC John A. Hoyman USAR of Manns Choice, PA; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a brother, David R., husband of Rita (Brown) Simpson of Honey Brook, PA, and a sister, Ruthe S. Preston of Ardmore, PA.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment at Unionville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be made to Chester County Women's Services, 203 S. Walnut St., Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.