Esther L. McLarney

Esther L. (Adams) McLarney, 91, of Lancaster, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Conestoga View, after an illness. She was the wife of the late Robert S. McLarney, who died in 2006. She retired from the former RCA, Lancaster.
Born June 10, 1928, in Little Britain, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Mifflin and Elva (Atland) Adams.
Surviving are three children; Wanda E., married to Mitchell C. Burkholder, of Adamstown, John A. Reed, of FL and Vicki J. Wiggins, of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three children; (Infant ) Linda Reed, James S. Reed, Jr. and Kathy Sheppard; a great-grandson; Corey M. Creter.
The Funeral Arrangements are private-the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 with Interment held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Esther's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or a charity of one's choice.
To submit an online condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome 717-872-2266