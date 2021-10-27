Esther L. (Ludwig) Sandoe, 88, of New Holland, passed away on October 24, 2021 in her residence. Born in Cedar Top, she was the daughter of the late William B. and Esther (Hartman) Ludwig. She was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Sandoe, with whom she shared forty-six years of marriage until the time of his passing on December 22, 2000.
She was a member of Bridgeville E.C. Church, where she played the piano for over sixty years. She was a member of the 1951 graduating class of Shillington High School, was employed as a waitress for sixteen years at Wenger’s Restaurant in New Holland and sold Avon products for sixteen years.
Esther is survived by her children; Faye Welsh of Gap, Patricia wife of Richard Picioccio of Lititz, Nancy wife of Reverend Jeffrey Schell of Manheim, Donna wife of Gary Martin of Myrtle Beach, SC and Doris wife of H. Randal Samuels of Lititz. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son; Raymond Sandoe, who passed away in 1995, a grandson; Zachary Martin, a great-grandson; Madison Boley and brothers; Chester Ludwig, Wilson Ludwig and Milton Ludwig.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM in Bridgeville E.C. Church, 5971 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will take place in Bridgeville E.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Esther’s memory to Bridgeville E.C. Church, 5971 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com