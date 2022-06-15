Esther L. Horst

Esther Leah Horst, 80, of Mount Joy, PA, passed into Glory on Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Mount Joy, Twp., she was the daughter of the late Menno O. and Anna May Mumma Brubaker. She was the wife of Mark Hoover Horst, celebrating 50 years of marriage on August 21, 2022.
Esther was a member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. After completing her secondary education and graduating from Messiah Academy, she earned a bachelor's degree in English from Messiah College and a Master of Education from Millersville University. She started her teaching career in the Northeastern School District in 1964 and was later employed as an elementary teacher by Manheim Christian Day School and, more recently, Ephrata Mennonite School.
Esther served with Brethren in Christ World Missions in Choma, Zambia from 1972-1975. She enjoyed houseplants and flowers, walking with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and all things purple.
In addition to her husband, Esther is survived by four children, Brian Horst of Washington, DC, Brenda, wife of Scott Phillips, of Elizabethtown and their children Joshua and Emily, Donna, wife of Jeffrey Mascarinas, of Cleona and their children Chance, Cade, and Colson, and Darlene, wife of Steven Dierwechter, of New Cumberland and their children Allegra and Dante Luciano & Julia and Connor Dierwechter. Esther is also survived by four siblings, David, husband of Laona Brubaker of Grantham, Samuel Brubaker of Mechanicsburg, Rachel, wife of C. Donald Wenger, of Manheim, and Martha, wife of Charles Starr, of Manheim.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Friday afternoon from 2:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be on Saturday morning at 8:30 AM at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Far East Broadcasting Company, PO Box 1, La Mirada, CA 90637-0001, or to Trans World Radio, PO Box 8700, Cary, NC 27512-8700, or to Compassion, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3668. To view a livestream of the service or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »