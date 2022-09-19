Esther L. Boll, 90, of Richland, PA, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday evening, September 16, 2022, at Richland Christian Home following a period of declining health. Born in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Grace E. (Landis) Longenecker and Amos Z. Longenecker. She was the wife of the late J. Richard Boll for 66 years prior to his death in 2021.
Esther was dedicated to her church and was a faithful member of New Haven Mennonite Church in Lititz. Along with her husband, she had a heart for missions and served at 6th Street Mission in Philadelphia for seven years. She loved her family and others.
She is survived by five children, Randy, husband of Rose Stauffer Boll, of Manheim, Thomas, husband of Deborah Garman Boll, of Denver, Lisa, wife of Lynn Horst, of Memphis, MO, Robert, husband of Miraflor Llenos Boll, of Lititz, and Grace, wife of Glenn Martin, of East Earl; a son-in-law, James Parish, husband of the late Audrey Boll Parish, of Lititz; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and three siblings, John L. Longenecker (Shirley), Paul L. Longenecker (Louise), and Martha Zook (Edward). She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Boll; and two siblings, Ruth Bechtold and Lois Hartzler.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, PA with Amos Hurst, Barry Zeiset, Marvin Zeiset, and Edward Zook officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Thursday from 5-8:00PM and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Mid-Atlantic Mission Board, 187 North Windy Mansion Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. For additional information or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »