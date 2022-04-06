Esther Jean Moyer, 84, a devoted follower and faithful servant of Jesus, saw her Savior and Lord face-to-face on April 2, 2022, at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital surrounded by family. Jean was born on March 20, 1938, to the late Grant and Esther (Curry) Styer of Telford, PA. She was the faithful wife of Harleigh Moyer for nearly 63 years, the dear mother of 7 children, "Grandma" to 23 grandchildren, and "Great-Grandma" to 10 great-grandchildren.
Jean and Harleigh were long-time residents of Ephrata, PA. She enjoyed music, secretarial work, baking, and spending time with her family. As a teen, she played Hawaiian guitar for Joe Clemmer's Musical Messengers. She was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church for 60 years and served as the church secretary for 17 years. She will be remembered for her simple, humble, selfless service to others, yummy shoo-fly pies, and her infectious laugh.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by seven children, Karen Norton (Clifford) of Machiasport, ME, Melody Talley (John D. III) of Sandown, NH, Ferrill Moyer (Samantha) of Red Lion, PA, Joy Stauffer (Terry) of Fort Mill, SC, Jewel Chapman (Jonathan) of Winder, GA, Durrell Moyer (Heidi) of New Holland, PA, and Crystal Daspit (Douglas) of New Orleans, LA; 23 grandchildren, Rebecca (Nicolas) Poisson, Amanda (Ben) Landwehr, Nathaniel (Naomi) Norton, Karyssa Norton, Caleb Norton, Timothy (Whitney) Talley, Tiffany (Kenneth) Davis, Bryce Moyer, Brady Moyer, DelRoy Stauffer, Jared Stauffer, Terrell (Laurel) Stauffer, Cheree Stauffer, Joanne Chapman, Janet Chapman, Brock (Hannah) Moyer, Benton Moyer, Blaize Moyer, Brielle Moyer, Bryn Moyer, Samuel Daspit, Zachary Daspit, and Elijah Daspit; ten great-grandchildren, Kaylee-Anne, Jayden, Tyler, Rylie, Katerina, Emma-Lynn, Jackson, Lainey, Tyde, and Marcellus; and two sisters, Marlene Gilman (Harry) of Flagler Beach, FL, and Ruth Buch (David) of Greenville, SC. Jean was predeceased by a granddaughter Hannah Grace Daspit, and a great-grandson, Merritt Talley.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., April 9th at 12:15 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 822 Pointview Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. Jean's final resting place is in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In memory of Jean's service to missions, in lieu of flowers, contributions to Grace Fellowship Church, Ministry Outreach Support Team "M.O.S.T." at http://gfcofephrata.churchcenter.com/giving/to/most-gift-missions, or the church address above. www.goodfuneral.com