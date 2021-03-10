Esther J. Krantz, 90, of Lititz, and formerly of Lancaster and New Providence, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was the wife of the late Elvin B. Krantz, who passed away in 1995. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Howard Carpenter Hess and Elva Brubaker Hess.
A Registered Nurse, Esther had practiced for 55 years, first at Lancaster General Hospital, then for the medical practices of Dr. Joseph Knepper and Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, both in Leola.
She was a long-time and active member of New Providence Mennonite Church, serving as co-Treasurer with her husband for many years. Esther had volunteered with multiple organizations, including the Gideons and Black Rock Retreat. Naturally curious and of an adventurous nature, Esther had a love of travel and had traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad throughout her life. She also enjoyed flower gardening, socializing with friends and family, homemaking, and cats, especially her beloved cats, Smokey and Lily. She was known for her kind, gracious, and hardworking spirit, joyous sense of humor and infectious laugh.
Esther is survived by her granddaughter, Heather Krantz of San Diego, CA, her stepdaughters: CarolAnn Ellis of Youngsville, NC, and Marilyn Krantz of Strasburg, her grandsons: Douglas Stolpe of Wake Forest, NC, and Mathew Sejas of Lancaster, and by her great-grandchildren: Sara Stolpe of Denver, CO, and Blake Cano of San Diego, CA. She was predeceased by four brothers, Paul, Harold, Samuel and Reuben Hess.
Friends will be received by Esther's family on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 South Decatur St., Strasburg, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
