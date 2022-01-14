Esther Hughes, the precious gem of my life, has passed into the precious hands of our loving Father on January 12, 2022.
She has given joy to all who knew and loved her. She was in love and gave all of her love to her husband Robert Hughes of 57 years.
They made three children: Charles, Sandra, and Tearsa. Esther will be missed by many through her babysitting and cleaning. In all ways she was a person of real love. She will be missed by all of the people who knew her.
Condolences may be made at:
717-394-4097
