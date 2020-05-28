On Monday, May 25, 2020, Esther Herr went into a peaceful sleep with the Lord at Conestoga View Nursing Home. She was 90 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, of 68 years in 2018.
She is survived by 4 children, Sharon L. Herr, Richard E. Herr Jr., Lisa Moser, and Thomas M. Herr. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was retired from St. Joe's Hospital, where she worked as a nurse's aide in the maternity ward. There she saw many of her grandchildren born.
There will be a private service for the immediate family. A celebration of life party will be held at a later date. (717) 273-6283
