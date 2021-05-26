Esther H. Megahan, 87, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Megahan.
Esther is survived by her children, Pamela and Dwight Lewis both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Daniel Lewis of Red Lion, and Ashley Tucker of Holtwood and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Lewis and sisters, Mary Long and Annabelle Wiley.
A Graveside Service will be held for family and friends on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 1530 Slate Hill Rd., Peach Bottom, PA at 11:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or to the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, PA 17532. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
