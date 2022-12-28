Esther H. Hoover, 82, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Noah and Emma (Hoover) Garman.
She was a member of South Fairmount Church (Groffdale Conference).
Esther is survived by her husband, Franklin N. Hoover; nine children, Anna Mary, wife of Henry Burkholder, Linda, wife of Carl E. Zimmerman, both of New Holland, Esther Mae, wife of Christian Weaver, James, husband of Leisa Hoover, John Aaron, husband of Arlene Hoover, Allen, husband of Rachel Hoover, Franklin, husband of Marian Hoover, Norman, husband of Eunice Hoover, all of Ephrata, Steven, husband of Rosene Hoover of Iona, IA; 57 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Anna, wife of the late Paul Nolt, Martha, wife of Amos Martin, Harry, husband of Mary Ann Garman, Allen, husband of Miriam Garman, Titus, husband of Lois Garman, Mary, wife of Irwin Horst, Erma, wife of Harold Martin, Leroy, husband of Janet Garman; a brother-in-law, Noah, husband of Emma Mae Newswanger, and two sisters-in-law, Esther Garman and Suetta Garman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ivan Hoover; three siblings, Ella Newswanger, Edwin Garman, Paul Garman; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the residence of Frank Hoover, 353 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 9:00 AM, from the residence of Frank Hoover, with further services at 9:30 AM from the South Fairmount Church (Groffdale Conference), 450 S. Fairmount Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
