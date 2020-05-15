Esther H. High, 79, of Denver, PA passed away at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 following a stroke.
She was the wife of David M. High and they celebrated 58 years of marriage in April. Born Sept 2, 1940 in Brecknock Twp, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Leah Horning Martin.
Esther was a homemaker and a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her husband are four daughters: Susan High of Denver, Dorcas Martin of East Earl, Janet wife of Clinton Wenger, Unity, WI, and Miriam wife of Neil Martin of Newville; four sons, Leonard husband of Alma High of Newville, Edward husband of Edna High of East Earl, Jeremiah husband of Rosanna High of Spencer, WI and Jay David husband of Melissa High of Edgar, WI; forty-five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles husband of Laura Martin of Ephrata, and Alvin husband of Eva Martin of Rutledge, MO; a brother-in-law, Clarence Eberly of Reinholds; and three sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Martin of East Earl, Mildred Martin of Pine Grove, and Verna Martin of Edina, MO. She was preceded in death by a son, James Martin, a son-in-law, Curvin Martin, four grandchildren, brothers, Howard, Moses, Henry, John, Ira, Paul and Mark, and by three sisters, Anna Martin, Elsie Eberly and Leah Zimmerman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
