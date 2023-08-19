Esther Grace Smoker, age 94, formerly of Gordonville, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Garden Spot Village in New Holland. She was the wife of the late Reuben S. Smoker who passed away on February 25, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Annie Lapp Blank. Esther was a member of Ridgeview Mennonite Church. In the past, she worked at the former Paradise Sewing Factory, was a nurse's aide at Lancaster General Hospital for a few years, and worked in hospitality at the Stoltzfus Restaurant in Intercourse for 25 years and the Travelers Rest Motel for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spending her winters in Sarasota, FL.
Surviving are 3 children: Thelma J. wife of Eugene Sensenig of Denver, James E. Smoker, Linda S. wife of Stephen Simmons both of Gordonville, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Rebecca Stoltzfus of Intercourse, Naomi Glick of Lancaster, Elam "Bud" Blank of Parkesburg, Paul husband of Gloria Blank of Ronks, Anna wife of Harry Sauder of New Holland, and Clair husband of Evelyn Blank of New Holland. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Ruth, Ira and Alvin Blank. The family would like to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village, Mountain View, and Hospice & Community Care for the care given to Esther.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 23, at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, at 11 a.m. with Milt Stoltzfus officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Mennonite Cemetery also on Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m. There will be a viewing at Ridgeview Mennonite Church on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Factory Ministries, PO Box 282, Paradise, PA 17562, or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Shiveryfuneralhome.com