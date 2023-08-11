Esther E. Zook, 92, of Fairmount Homes, formerly of Leola, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 10, 2023 with family by her side. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Samuel S. and Magdalena Eberly High. She was the loving wife of the late Eli S. Zook who died in 2015.
A homemaker, Mrs. Zook was a member of the Forest Hills Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She will be lovingly missed by: a son, Eli E. married to Sandy Martin Zook, Leola; four grandchildren, Chris (Lore) Zook, David (Lori) Zook, Kim (Doug) Stauffer, Holly (Darryl) Frey; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice (the late Reuben) Ruppert, Landis Homes, Gloria (Ivan) Burkholder, Annville, Samuel (the late Betty) High, Lititz. She was preceded in death by: a grandson, Tyler Zook; brothers, Elvin, Harvey and Raymond.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the Wheat Chapel (Fairmount Homes), 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata with viewing from 1 p.m. 2 p.m. Interment: Eby Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
