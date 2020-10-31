Esther E. Weaver, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, of natural causes at Keystone Villa.
She was born in Goodville to the late Sam and Frances (Bowman) Martin and was the wife of the late Irwin M. Weaver who passed away in April of this year.
She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church.
Esther spent many years helping her husband on the farm and then later was a manager at the Ephrata Re-Uzit shop until she retired in 2001. She enjoyed flower gardening, needlework and spending time with her family.
Esther is survived by three children, Lamar, husband of Edith Weaver of Ephrata, Dennis, husband of Joanne Weaver of Mansfield, Joy, wife of Marlin Hershey of LaPorte City, IA; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and a brother, Chet, husband of Ruth Ann Martin.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Nelson Weaver; three brothers, Raymond, Sam, and Lester Martin and four sisters, Mae Harnish, Elizabeth Newswanger, Edna High, Pauline Weaver.
The Family wishes to thank the staff at Keystone Villa for all the special care and kindness to Esther while she was a resident there.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, with Pastors Daryl Weaver and Dave Sensenig officiating. Interment will be private in the Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family, prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.