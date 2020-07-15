Esther E. Kilgore, 98, formerly of Strasburg, died at Landis Homes on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was married to the late John S. Kilgore, for 64 years. Born in Strasburg Township, the daughter of the late Rev. V. Ray and Sarah Christie Eshleman. She attended the one room Sandstone school house, on Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg, near her birthplace.
Esther is survived by four sons: J. Thomas, husband of Casondra Lankford Kilgore of Morganton, NC, Ray C., husband of Ruth Ann Martin Kilgore of Lititz, Paul S. Kilgore of Strasburg, and Kenneth W., husband of Emily Flory Kilgore of Lititz; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters in-law, Susan Roe Kilgore and Carissa Hill Kilgore; two grandchildren, Jennifer Kilgore Ferguson and Edward Fairchild; and two brothers, Wilmer J. and Paul S. Eshleman.
Private graveside services will take place in Longenecker Reformed Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit Flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com
