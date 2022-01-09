Esther E. Henry, 101, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, PA, Esther was the daughter of the late Samuel and Susan Killian Painter and the wife of the late Paul Henry who died in 1987
She worked as a housekeeper at St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster.
Esther enjoyed knitting, cards and bingo and spending time at the Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Susan Koenig and Esther Hollow, both of Lancaster, Linda Baron, Ephrata and Bessie Greenawalt, Conestoga, 20 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 55 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Henry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Esther’s Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
