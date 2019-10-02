Esther E. Borrell, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Elizabeth Manor. Born Monday, March 12, 1923 in Mount Joy Twp., she was the daughter of the late Willis and Katie (Hawk) Coble. She was the wife of Marlin G. Borrell who passed away in 1999.
Esther was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and attended the Church of God Pentecostal, both in Elizabethtown. She worked over 30 years in several area shoe factories, and retired in 1990 from Masonic Village where she worked over 10 years in the laundry department. She also enjoyed walking and working in her yard, where children from the neighborhood would come and play.
Esther is survived by brother-in-law Elwood Borrell (Fern), two sisters-in-law Elsie Nauss (John) and Frances Coble, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three brothers: Richard, Robert and Eugene Coble; and two sisters: Erma J. Shaak and Violet Stahl.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.