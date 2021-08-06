Esther D. Albright, 93, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor North where she had briefly resided. She was the wife of the late Harold C. Albright with whom she was married 61 years until his death in 2009. A lifelong resident of Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Earl W. and Louise Demy Dombach.
She was a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1946. A homemaker, she helped her husband in his contracting business.
Esther embraced life. She loved her church and her God. She enjoyed shopping and loved the Christmas season. She loved her family and friends and put much effort into making sure she was a good role model for everybody she came across.
Esther is survived by her loving family, Jane L. wife of Glenn P. Murry; Valerie A. wife of David J. Rhoads; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Hoak and siblings, Richard D. Dombach, Ella Louise Kile and Ruth Weigel.
Funeral services will be held from the Columbia U.M. Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, August 9th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Grubbs, officiating. Burial will follow in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions to the Columbia U.M. Church in Esther's memory would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
