Esther C. Fleetman, 92, of Lancaster, Pa. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lititz after a brief stay. She was the wife of the late Harry Fleetman, Jr. who passed away in 1991. Born in Minersville, Pa., she was the daughter of Robert and Esther (Beveridge) Stumpp.
Esther graduated from Cass Township High School in 1946 and then opened her own beauty salon. After moving to Lancaster, she worked for Ormond's Clothing Store and Janell Berte' Bridal Designs. She enjoyed reading, sewing, playing the piano and organ, spending time with family, and watching the Philadelphia Phillies. Esther was a member of Calvary Church.
Esther is survived by her children: R. Torrey, husband of Deborah; Paul W., husband of Kathy; and Linda S., wife of Charles Piper, all of Lancaster; seven grandchildren: R. Brian Fleetman, Heidi M. Patterson, Shawn B. Fleetman, Dr. Joshua P. Fleetman, Stephanie L. Mayer, Specialist Zachary D. Fleetman, and Abigail C. Piper; twelve great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Margaret L. Gauntlett, Pasadena, CA, and Nancy J. Telford, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha E. Merwine, Lavelle, Pa.
A private graveside service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church Benevolent Fund.
